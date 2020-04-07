STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Still believe I have a World Cup in me, says Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa also said that believes if things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team.

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa (File | AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Robin Uthappa still believes he has a World Cup left in him. Uthappa was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning team but was dropped from the Indian team in mid-2008 and ever since hasn't featured regularly.

The 34-year old will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Right now I want to be competitive. I still have that fire burning in me, I really want to compete and do well," Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo.

"I honestly believe I have a World Cup left in me, so I'm pursuing that, especially the shortest format. The blessings of Lady Luck or God or whatever you call it, plays a massive factor.

"Especially in India, it becomes so much more evident. I don't think it is as evident when you're playing cricket outside of India. But in the subcontinent and India especially, with the amount of talent that we do have in our country, all of those aspects become evident.

"You can never write yourself off. You would be unfair to yourself if you write yourself off. Especially if you believe you have the ability and you know that there is an outside chance. So I still believe in that outside chance," he said.

The IPL has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and a call on its fate will be taken after Apri 15 when the nationwide lockdown is expected to be lifted.

"I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I'll keep playing cricket till that is alive," Uthappa added.

