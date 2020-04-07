STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dav Whatmore bats for shortened IPL 

Former Australia cricketer and widely-travelled coach Dav Whatmore is back in Australia after ending his three-year association with the Kerala Cricket Association.

Dav Whatmore | PTI

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Australia cricketer and widely-travelled coach Dav Whatmore is back in Australia after ending his three-year association with the Kerala Cricket Association. Australia is also facing the brunt of COVID-19 and is at a crucial stage. The virus has grown rapidly and people have been asked to be in self-isolation. One cannot move about freely, as there are restrictions in place.

“I am in Melbourne. We are under self-isolation at home. There are coronavirus Stage 3  restrictions in Australia. We can venture out only for buying food. All of us (family) are fine,’’ said Whatmore.
The coronavirus pandemic has indefinitely stalled all sporting activities, but former England captains Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan and India’s Sanjay Manjrekar are in favour of a shortened IPL. Pietersen has even batted for a ‘condensed’ league behind closed doors.

Agreeing with Pietersen, Manjrekar went further and said the IPL could boost the economy, considering that many livelihoods are dependant on the competition. Whatmore also batted for the conduct of IPL. “Keeping in mind the situation and the need to come out of it, I think a shortened IPL is possible. Once the situation improves, one must give it a try,’’ opined Whatmore. One cannot imagine the IPL without the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Shane Watson.  

Will Cricket Australia give them permission to play, considering the circumstances? “Cricket Australia will give them permission to play. If not, at least make it optional for players to make their own mind and play.”Whatmore had taken up the offer to coach Kerala three years ago. In his first season, he took the team to the knock-out stage for the first time. The following year, the team did even better, reaching the semifinals. The last season was disappointing as Kerala were relegated after finishing 17th among the 18 teams in groups A and B.

“It was disappointing, the way Kerala performed. We did not play to potential. My contract with them expired in March. I had a small assignment with Singapore (training the team for Asia Cup qualifiers). I finished that and I’m back in Australia. I have a manager and talks are on. I will know shortly about my new assignment,’’ said the 1996 World Cup-winning coach.

Whatmore is always proud of the fact that the boy he once groomed is now the best batsman in the world. But Virat Kohli, by his tall standards, had an average series in New Zealand. Is it a cause for concern? “Nothing to worry. Kohli is a class player. Every cricketer will have a poor series. Kohli will come back strong.”

