STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL postponement has given me more time to recover: Deepak Chahar

Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is now eagerly waiting to make his return to competitive cricket once the situation normalises.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Chahar celebrates with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The postponement of IPL 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for India medium pacer Deepak Chahar as the delay has given him time to regain full fitness from his lower-back injury.

Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is now eagerly waiting to make his return to competitive cricket once the situation normalises.

"I am looking forward to bowling again. For now, the idea is to stay fit," the 27-year-old said.

Chahar sustained a stress fracture on his lower back midway through the ODI series against the West Indies in December last year, which ruled him out of action until the end of March.

He admitted that he would have missed CSK's first few games if the IPL 2020 had started as scheduled on March 29.

"When things are not in your control, there is little you can do. So, I focus on what I can do during that time. I am trying to learn new things, focus on my fitness - as you know I was injured and getting back.

This gives me more time to recover," he was quoted as saying on CSK's official website.

"Had the IPL season started on time, I would have missed the first few matches," said Chahar, whose 6 for 7 (including a hat-trick) against Bangladesh last year was declared the ICC T20I performance of the year.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been suspended till April 15 with no clarity yet on whether it would go ahead at all.

The deadly contagion has so far claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths which has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.

Chahar said it is a difficult time for all but the need of the hour is to stay safe and positive as the country battles through a nation-wide 21 lockdown imposed to curb the deadly virus.

"It is obviously a difficult time for all of us, everything coming to a standstill. Loss of business and jobs, especially for daily wage workers," he said.

"Be safe, learn something new now that you have time. Stay positive, stay in the time," added Chahar, who played three ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepak Chahar COVID-19 Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp