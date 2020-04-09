STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI can hold IPL 2020 in October-November if T20 World Cup deferred: Sources

In the likelihood of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed, it provides the BCCI with at least a month-long window to host the IPL.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL Season 13 on March 29. (File Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by Express on March 28, talks of BCCI hosting this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in October is gaining steam. It is understood that the next month or so will give a clear picture as the International Cricket Council expects a decision from Cricket Australia with regards to hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Unlike other countries worldwide, Australia isn't under lockdown as yet, but it has put in place strong travel advisories which include ban on foreigners entry.

Though there are still six months left for the event, reliable sources in the ICC indicated that in all likelihood the tournament will be postponed to next year.

Although India is supposed to host a T20 World Cup next year, it is currently in a legal battle with the ICC over tax exemption.

Since the Indian government doesn't give tax exemption, the ICC wants BCCI to pay for this, which the latter outrightly refused.

The issue is now will be heard by an arbitration panel in the coming months and the BCCI believes it has nothing to lose if the tournament is moved away. This means Australia will get to host the tournament next year in place of India.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cloud hanging over T20 World Cup may have silver lining for IPL

In the likelihood of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed, it provides the BCCI with at least a month-long window to host the IPL.

Though the shortest IPL (2009) was 37 days, even the franchises believe it can be pulled off in 30 days provided there are enough doubleheaders.

"Heat won't be a factor in those months and given the number of venues we have, it is definitely possible," an official in the know-how told Express.

Meanwhile, Team India's upcoming tour to Sri Lanka in June for three ODIs and as many T20Is is also not certain as of now.

There are indications that in case the IPL does happen in October-November then India will not be hosting the scheduled limited-overs series against England. 

