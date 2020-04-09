STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Team India trainers constantly monitoring Virat Kohli and boys' fitness on AMS

The source said that while players are allowed to have their sweet little cheat meals, everything is being closely monitored.

Published: 09th April 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue is on a high after whistewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I rubber. (Photo | AP)

Indian cricketers. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak and sporting events have all either been suspended or cancelled. But there is no break from staying fit for the Indian cricketers as they have not only been given customised workout charts for this period, but also their progress is constantly assessed on the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) by trainer Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that apart from handing the contracted players workout routines, the duo of Nick and Nitin are also monitoring the progress made and areas that might need further focus through the AMS App.

"Assessments are on every day as the progress of the players are checked by Nick and Nitin once the boys put in their data on the app. We do not need dates or a virtual assessment set-up to check on what the boys are doing with regards to following the fitness routines given to them because they are already being monitored on a daily basis," the source said.

A former player had recently joked that a lockdown doesn't mean that the cricketers should now go ahead and gorge on delicious food which are high on calories. The source said that while players are allowed to have their sweet little cheat meals, everything is being closely monitored.

"These boys are too professional to even think of going on an eating spree. The culture set in this team by skipper Kohli himself is such that they all know that a cheat meal here and there is fine, but nothing at the cost of their fitness standards taking a hit. Also, with the AMS App, they can themselves understand when they can indulge in high-calorie food and when they should keep away," the source pointed.

Commenting on the type of exercises that have been given to the players, the source said: "The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athlete Monitoring System coronavirus Indian cricketers
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp