STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will always remember how Sachin Tendulkar danced after 2011 World Cup win: Harbhajan Singh

Tendulkar has termed 2011 World Cup win as the "proudest moment" of his life.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that after the memorable 2011 World Cup victory, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was so happy that he didn't care about people around him and was dancing with everyone, probably for the first time in his life, to celebrate one of the most memorable achievements in Indian cricket.

On April 2, 2011, M.S. Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede in Mumbai to win the World Cup after 28 years. The Master Blaster had waited 22 years for lifting the trophy and on that day, his long-cherished dream was finally fulfilled.

"That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn't care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember," Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' show.

"I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great," he added.

Tendulkar has termed 2011 World Cup win as the "proudest moment" of his life.

The off-spinner further said after the World Cup win, it was also the first time that he cried in front of everyone.

"It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments.

"Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn't know how to react," Harbhajan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp