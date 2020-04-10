STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Clause and effect

Missing the bus for getting coronavirus cover from insurance firms, IPL franchises to ensure due diligence for pandemics from next season.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When normalcy returns, expect IPL to be once bitten twice shy. The franchises will make sure there is a “pandemic” clause in their insurance policies. It could have been there this year as well, had they not been late in securing the games against the possibility of them not taking place.

It was reported by this newspaper on March 14 that there will be no insurance cover for disruptions in IPL caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Normally, matches are insured by the eight franchises for a full season. So that they have an assured sum in the eventuality of a match getting cancelled without a ball bowled.

However, with IPL originally scheduled from March 29 to May 26, the franchises insured their matches by February end, even later. By then, the coronavirus outbreak had spread around the world, prompting insurance companies to drop “pandemic” from the list of “unforeseen” reasons they offer cover for.

“The franchises can look at Wimbledon, for example,” said an executive of an insurance company which has handled prime-time cricket in India. “Wimbledon was covered months in advance. That’s why organisers are getting compensated for the cancellation this year. In India, cricket matches are generally insured two to three weeks prior to the start.”“Pandemic was in the list of clauses of the event-cancellation policy for cricket in India. But by February, the disease had spread to China, US, Italy and other countries. Insurance companies decided to leave pandemic out of the list. Had the franchises bought policies four months ago, matches would have had insurance cover.”

IPL franchises have their own insurance firms. There is not one that deals with all eight. A franchise official, who said they usually buy policies a few weeks before matches start, felt they would be paying attention to this in future.

“Our company didn’t agree when it came to disruptions caused by coronavirus when we started talks. Moving ahead, we will remember this and ask our legal team to work on such eventualities so that we have this side covered.”

Exact figures are not available, but IPL franchises pay premiums in the range of `1.5 crore to `2.5 crore for the seven matches each of them host. If a match is cancelled without a ball bowled, they get `6 crore or more from the insurance company.

As for the premiums already paid for this year, franchises are in talks with insurers about whether they have to pay afresh if IPL is held later this year or the existing policies will be deemed valid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 IPL 2020
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp