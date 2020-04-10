Clause and effect

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When normalcy returns, expect IPL to be once bitten twice shy. The franchises will make sure there is a “pandemic” clause in their insurance policies. It could have been there this year as well, had they not been late in securing the games against the possibility of them not taking place.

It was reported by this newspaper on March 14 that there will be no insurance cover for disruptions in IPL caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Normally, matches are insured by the eight franchises for a full season. So that they have an assured sum in the eventuality of a match getting cancelled without a ball bowled.

However, with IPL originally scheduled from March 29 to May 26, the franchises insured their matches by February end, even later. By then, the coronavirus outbreak had spread around the world, prompting insurance companies to drop “pandemic” from the list of “unforeseen” reasons they offer cover for.

“The franchises can look at Wimbledon, for example,” said an executive of an insurance company which has handled prime-time cricket in India. “Wimbledon was covered months in advance. That’s why organisers are getting compensated for the cancellation this year. In India, cricket matches are generally insured two to three weeks prior to the start.”“Pandemic was in the list of clauses of the event-cancellation policy for cricket in India. But by February, the disease had spread to China, US, Italy and other countries. Insurance companies decided to leave pandemic out of the list. Had the franchises bought policies four months ago, matches would have had insurance cover.”

IPL franchises have their own insurance firms. There is not one that deals with all eight. A franchise official, who said they usually buy policies a few weeks before matches start, felt they would be paying attention to this in future.

“Our company didn’t agree when it came to disruptions caused by coronavirus when we started talks. Moving ahead, we will remember this and ask our legal team to work on such eventualities so that we have this side covered.”

Exact figures are not available, but IPL franchises pay premiums in the range of `1.5 crore to `2.5 crore for the seven matches each of them host. If a match is cancelled without a ball bowled, they get `6 crore or more from the insurance company.

As for the premiums already paid for this year, franchises are in talks with insurers about whether they have to pay afresh if IPL is held later this year or the existing policies will be deemed valid.