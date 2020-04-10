STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Even if IPL is held without fans, it'll be a great event: Pat Cummins

The 13th IPL edition, which was due to start on March 29, remains suspended till April 15 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins . (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that safety of fans should be the priority amid the global coronavirus pandemic and that's why if a situation arises, he won't mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) before empty stands.

The 13th IPL edition, which was due to start on March 29, remains suspended till April 15 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And with there being an increase in number of COVID-19 patients with each passing day, the chances of IPL taking place in the near future are grim.

Cummins, while speaking to BBC Sport, said he remains "super hopeful" that the tournament will go ahead.

"The first priority is safety but the second one is getting back to normality, finding that balance," he said. "If that unfortunately means no crowds for a while, then that is that, but hopefully people can watch at home on TV.

The 26-year-old, who was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year on Wednesday, said playing the IPL behind closed doors would have a "totally different feel about it".

"When people ask about the difference between playing cricket in India the first thing is the crowd," he said.

"They scream every single ball whether it's a six or a wicket - it's the same noise every ball - so that atmosphere is something that we love about playing in India.

"It will be missed in the short term if it can't happen, but I have no doubt it will be a great event even if it has to be played without crowds," he added.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently said that a lot of lives are on the line and that's why he won't mind playing without spectators if the situation demands.

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host the tournament. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pat Cummins BCCI COVID-19 IPL 2020
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp