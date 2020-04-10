STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar hardest batsman to get out because of technical strength: Michael Clarke

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 matches he played for India.

Published: 10th April 2020 12:13 PM

Sachin Tendulkar (File | AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has said legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar was the hardest batsman to get out as he didn't have any technical weakness.

"Probably technically the best batsman (Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn't have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake," Fox Sports quoted Clarke as saying on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 matches he played for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket.

The 39-year-old termed Virat Kohli as the best batsman across all three formats at present.

"His ODI and T20 records are phenomenal and he's also found a way to dominate Test cricket. What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds," Clarke said.

Recently, legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara had stated Tendulkar, was not "but is one of the greatest" to have played the glorious game of cricket.

"Sachin Tendulkar not was but is one of the greatest to have played our glorious game," Lara had said in an Instagram post.

