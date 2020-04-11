Bengal captain Easwaran comes out to help migrant labourers in Dehradun

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bengal skipper and India 'A' opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in his hometown in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In these tough times we have to come together and help each other. In a humbling effort we have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders," Easwaran said in a statement.

The 24-year old added that he is also providing food and ration for 100-plus underprivileged families back home.

"We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help," said Easwaran who led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final this season where they lost to Saurashtra on the basis of the first-innings lead.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had earlier announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers -- secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das -- also came forward to contribute to the cause by donating Rs 1 lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate. Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also requested CAB to donate his one month's salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund.

The umpires of CAB also came forward to lend their helping hand to the West Bengal State Relief Fund set up for corona aid.

All the three members of the differently abled committee of the CAB too contributed to the West Bengal State Relief Fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.