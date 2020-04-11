STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK share picture of MS Dhoni mowing his lawn amid lockdown

The outbreak of the coronavirus saw the Chennai Super Kings training camp being called off and skipper Dhoni returning home from Chennai.

Published: 11th April 2020 12:30 PM

MS Dhoni mowing a lawn.(Chennai Super Kings/Twitter)

By IANS

RANCHI: Former India captain M.S. Dhoni was spotted mowing his lawn in his farmhouse here, the picture of which was shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Lawn time, no see!" CSK said in a tweet from their official handle.

CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji recently said that the former India skipper looked very intense during his training sessions even though he was making a return to competitive cricket post a sabbatical.

"Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same," Balaji had said.

Recently former India opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer also revealed that all Dhoni wanted when he started off was to make Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi.

Replying to a fan's question on his "favourite memory with M.S. Dhoni", Jaffer said on social media: "In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30 lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully for the rest of his life in Ranchi".

Dhoni went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s for India, captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.

