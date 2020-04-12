STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fingers crossed over IPL later this year

With the lockdown in India expected to continue for at least two more weeks, starting the IPL sometime in May also looks unlikely.

Published: 12th April 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

The fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance as the country is under a 21-day lockdown. (Photo | IPL Website)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told The New Indian Express that a decision on this edition of the IPL will be made public on Monday, franchises were expecting the tournament to be postponed indefinitely. It is understood that the BCCI has told them it is considering every option at the moment, but it cannot commit to hosting the event later this year unless a window opens in the international calendar.

Speaking to Express, Ganguly had said, “Practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this,” referring to the lockdown and travel ban in many countries.

As of now, the BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15. With the lockdown in India expected to continue for at least two more weeks, starting the tournament sometime in May also looks unlikely. In fact, days after the league was suspended, the BCCI and the franchises discussed various other options with regards to starting the league. But with the COVID-19 situation getting worse by the day, the likelihood of the IPL beginning this summer looks all but over.

ALSO READ | The Sourav Ganguly interview: 'In my 46 years, I never experienced anything like this'

“When we put in the dates, the last cut-off was to start the league by May first week. Though it is still three weeks away, we don't expect normal life to resume any time soon. It will be impossible to host the IPL beyond May first week, so we are expecting a decision on the deferral on Monday,” a franchise official told Express.

As previously reported, the BCCI will be keenly monitoring the situation in Australia which is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in October-November. In case that doesn't go ahead, the BCCI is looking at it as a potential window to host the IPL, but the franchises are not expecting any assurances on this right now.

“There are plenty of things we don't have answers to and honestly speaking, even the BCCI can't help because the situation is unforeseen and nobody was prepared for it. Whether the tournament will be staged at a different period or not is too far fetched at the moment. There are other stuff to address,” a top official of another franchise said.

Key among them is what happens if the IPL doesn't take place this year, as ahead of the 2021 edition there was supposed to be the big auction. There is a school of thought which suggests that in case this edition is cancelled, then the teams should be allowed to continue with the current set of players next year. But whether that receives support remains to be seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly IPL 2020 COVID-19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp