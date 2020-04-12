Will always be one of the great days: Ben Stokes on Headingley Test finale

By IANS

LONDON: Ben Stokes said that the famous Headingley Test in the 2019 Ashes is always going to be "one of the great days." Stokes shared an extraordinary 76-run stand with no.11 Jack Leach off which the latter contributed just one run to take England to a series-levelling, one-wicket win over Australia.

With the cricket calendar frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sky Sports aired footage of the final stages of the Test with live videos of Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes watching the broadcast.

"It's the first time I've watched it ball by ball. It's always going to be great memories, isn't it? One of the great days," said stokes.

Stokes took more than 150 balls to reach 50 in that innings. England were chasing a target of 359 and when they were 286/9, Stokes switched gears. He went on to smash 74 off 76 balls hitting seven sixes and four fours while Leach scored what Stokes had then said "the most important 1 in his career."

"Not just on the field, but the memories we'll always have together as a group," said Stokes on Saturday. "The changing room is sacred as a cricketer and that evening, after this day's play, was just sensational. We'll always be able to look back on what happened that day and the memories we created."