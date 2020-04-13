STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'MS Dhoni played his final match for India against NZ; he came quietly, will leave quietly'

Aakash Chopra feels it is highly unlikely Dhoni will play for India again.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:45 PM

India's MS Dhoni, second right, carries his bats before batting in the nets during a training session.

MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the fate of the IPL hanging in balance, the future of former skipper M.S. Dhoni has been the talk of the town since the cash-rich league was set to be the platform to decide if Dhoni will make a return to the Indian team for the World T20 in Australia. And former opener Aakash Chopra feels it is highly unlikely Dhoni will play for India again.

"MS Dhoni has not told anyone anything. He has a different story. What almost everyone thinks is that he might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the IPL. But I personally feel he played his final match for India at Manchester against New Zealand,"?he said in a YouTube video with former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja.

"Since then, he has not made himself available to the team. He has not been dropped. I feel he has made up his mind that he is no longer going to play for India."

But the former opener feels there can be a change in stance if either BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or the team management calls for his services.

"Unless, of course, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri pick up the phone and tell Dhoni to help the team out in the T20 World Cup. If they tell Dhoni that they want him to play the World Cup, then there is a chance he could return,"?he said.

"Otherwise, in my opinion, Dhoni has made up his mind that 'I am not going to play, I don't need a farewell match. I came quietly, I will leave quietly'. He doesn't need grandstanding. He is not that kind of player."

