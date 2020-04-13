STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni will play at least next couple of IPLs, feels VVS Laxman

According to Laxman, Dhoni is "supremely fit" and for him, age is just a number.

Published: 13th April 2020 02:36 PM

VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League for at least next two to three editions.

According to Laxman, Dhoni is "supremely fit" and for him, age is just a number. "I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he's supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected' show.

"He's been very successful doing that and as far as Dhoni's cricket is concerned, I'm sure you're looking forward to watch him play in the IPL.

"Not only this IPL, he will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer," he added.

Laxman further said that Dhoni is very clear as far as future plans are concerned and he must have communicated that with Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli immediately after the 2019 World Cup where he played his last match for Team India.

"The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK," said Laxman.

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been currently in action in the 13th IPL edition which now stands suspended till April 15 due to outbreak of novel coronavirus and the chances of tournament being played in the near future are highly unlikely.

