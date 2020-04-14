STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tim Paine has been incredible for Australian team: Nathan Lyon

During his captaincy stint, Tim Paine became the first Australian skipper to retain the Ashes in England in 18 years.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:17 PM

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday heaped praise on Test skipper Tim Paine saying that the 35-year-old cricketer has been 'incredible' for the Aussies.

The wicket-keeper batsman was handed the captaincy in 2018 after Cricket Australia imposed a two-year captaincy ban on Smith for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.

"Tim Paine's been absolutely incredible for the Australian cricket team. The way he's gone out and led has been unbelievable," ICC quoted Lyon as saying.

"He was well respected as a player when he first came back to the Australian set-up but even throughout the domestic competition, he has been well respected," he added.

During his captaincy stint, Paine also became the first Australian skipper to retain the Ashes in England in 18 years.

"He seems to be getting better as captain. I love playing under him, the way he brings his humour in to distract opposition or having a little bit of banter. I think it's absolutely priceless and I think the Australian public really respects Tim," Lyon said.

On April 9, Australia's tour of Bangladesh was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Australia were due to play Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between June 11 to 23.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board and Cricket Australia will now work together to find a future window for rescheduling the series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

