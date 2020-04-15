STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia batsman Steve Smith saddened by the passing away of dog Charlie

Steve Smith, a former Australia captain, recently said winning a Test series in India is something that he hopes he can do in his career.

Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis were on Wednesday saddened by the passing away of their dog Charlie.

"Very sad to say goodbye to our little family member. Charlie was so loving, loyal and just an all round legend. I miss you already little man. Rest In Peace," Smith said in an Instagram post with an old picture of him with the dog.

Smith, a former Australia captain, recently said winning a Test series in India is something that he hopes he can do in his career.

Australia have won only four Test series in India and their last win came in 2005, five years before Smith made his debut.

"I'd love to win a Test series in India," said Smith in an interaction with Rajasthan Royals spin bowling consultant Ish Sodhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's Facebook page.

"As an Australian cricketer, the Ashes and the World Cup is big but India are the no.1 team in the world. It's a very difficult place to play Test cricket, so would love to win a series there," he said.

Smith had captained Australia to a massive 333-run win in the first Test against India in Pune during the 2017 series. However, India fought back to win two of the next three Tests and won the series.

Meanwhile Australia opener David Warner has opened a TikTok account and has asked fans to help him.

Taking to Instagram, Warner wrote: "Ok, I have zero idea what's going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5 year old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi."

Warner had earlier shaved his head in support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19. "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I've done this. Like it or not??" Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.

