STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bring players in chartered flights, test them for COVID-19 but don't cancel T20 World Cup: Brad Hogg

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in October-November this year in Australia. 

Published: 15th April 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Chinaman bowler Brad Hogg (File | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels his country should go all out to ensure that the T20 World Cup is held as scheduled this year even if it means bringing in teams a month in advance in chartered flights and testing all participating players for COVID-19.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 1,20,000 people globally and placed countries under lockdown, has cast a shadow over the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Hogg said he is against the idea of a cancellation or postponement, and the organisers will have to take some proactive decisions to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

"There is a lot of talk that the T20 World Cup in Australia could be cancelled or rescheduled to a later date. I don't like that.But there are a few issues which we got to address," the 49-year-old said in a video posted on his twitter handle.

"A lot of players have been in lockdown.

They haven't been able to go out, train and prepare for a tournament such as the T20 World Cup.

So we got to get them here a month, a month-in-a-half earlier that what we would do in a normal situation," he said.

He suggested that players be tested before they board chartered flights to enter Australia.

"There is no commercial flights, so we have to have chartered flights. Before the players get on to the chartered flights they all get tested.

"When they get to Australia they go into lockdown for two weeks.

After the two week quarantine period they are tested again and if they pass the test they are free to go out, prepare and train," he added.

Hogg said maintaining social distancing won't be a problem in cricket.

"Social distancing is not an issue in cricket because all the time the players are more than a metre and half away from in the middle.

"The only issue probably could be the slip cordon but let's put a rule -- you need to be two metres apart in the slip cordon," he said.

He doesn't see any rationale behind denying cricket-starved fans the opportunity to watch the action on TV, saying postponing the World Cup will be a "weird" idea.

"Why cancelling the tournament? There are so many viewers out there who are starved for these great games.

They want to have live cricket on their TV screens and now will be licking their lips to see the best in action," Hogg said.

"We have also got another T20 World Cup in India the following year in October and November, so you don't want 2 T20 tournaments played in a space of less than a year because that would be weird and unauthentic," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brad Hogg COVID-19 T20 World Cup
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp