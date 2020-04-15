STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

DDCA ombudsman takes action against four members

The action was taken after the four members initiated and approved 'illegal' resolution which was contrary to the interests of DDCA.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

DDCA

DDCA (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function.

The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and Nitin Gupta. The action was taken after the four members initiated and approved "illegal" resolution which was contrary to the interests of DDCA.

All of them will not be allowed to engage in any administerial work, financial work or in any way be involved in any decision-making process for and on behalf of DDCA.

In the order, dated April 15, Verma said that he received an 'urgent application' filed by Sanjay Bhardwaj, drawing his attention towards the resolution initiated by Manchanda for the establishment of a new Committee which shall deal with the appointment of a new standing counsel for the DDCA.

Verma said Bhardwaj, in the application, further noted that the resolution has already been rejected by four members of Apex Council, namely, Rakesh Bansal, Vinod Tihara, SN Sharma, and Bhardwaj himself.

Also, the application stated that the said resolution is vitiated by the Conflict of Interest as the persons who have presented and approved the said resolution are facing disciplinary inquiry before the Ombudsman.

Verma said that he received a mail from Manchanda in the morning in which he wrote that the engagement of Gautam Dutta, Legal Advisor, and Standing Counsel, has been terminated by the Apex Council with immediate effect and is no more authorised to represent the DDCA in any capacity.

The ombudsman in its order said: "Gautam Dutta shall continue to perform his functions as DDCA Standing Counsel at least till the time complaints pending before me attain finality."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DDCA Deepak Verma
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp