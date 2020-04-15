STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely, franchises informed

The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24, but was postponed initially till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| BCCI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier Leagues 13th edition has been indefinitely postponed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the current nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary said that the current situation calls for an indefinite postponement and the franchises have been informed about the development and all are on the same page.

"We have to fight the pandemic and there is no choice for now. These are extraordinary times. We can't talk about cricket and IPL at the moment so it has been indefinitely postponed and franchises have been informed about it," the functionary said.

When contacted, two IPL franchises confirmed the development. "Yes, the BCCI has informed us and we also believe that there is no two ways about this that at present we cannot have an IPL. Let us hope for the best and hopefully, we can have one later in the year when things return to normalcy," an official of one of the franchises told IANS.

It looks like, as of now the two options of having an IPL this year are organising it in September and early October before the World T20 in Australia or hosting it at the expense of the World T20 if the ICC, Cricket Australia and other stakeholders are all in agreement.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had admitted earlier that the chances of the 2020 season of the cash-rich league starting any time soon was bleak.

