Javed Miandad requested players to give him spot in 1996 World Cup team: Basit Ali

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali said that Imran Khan was behind Javed Miandad's ouster from the team in 1993.

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad was added in the 1996 World Cup after the batsman pleaded with the players that he wanted to make an appearance in the showpiece event and create the record for most WC appearances as per former batsman Basit Ali.

"I am going to share something you might not be aware of. I have been quiet because of my country. Miandad wasn't included in the 1996 World Cup squad. His name wasn't there initially. I was there in the 15-member squad.

"But he came with a request to the players and said he wanted to play the World Cup. He asked us who will give me his spot? He wanted to make the most World Cup appearances record. So, I pulled out. I was in my prime (in 1995 and 1996) at that time, but still I sacrificed my place because I respected Miandad," Basit told TimesofIndia.com.

In fact, the former batsman said that Imran Khan was behind Miandad's ouster from the team in 1993. "There was a conspiracy to remove Javed Miandad from the team (around 1993). That's why I was being compared with him. Honestly, I was not even one percent of what Miandad was. I used to bat at number 4 and when Miandad was removed, they shifted me to number 6.

"At number 4 , I used to average 55 and when they shifted me to 6, my performance went down. They knew that at that position, I would hardly ever get to bat. They gave me slow poison," he explained.

"I was really passionate about my game. I used to go for the big shots and get out. My batting hardly used to come. Wasim Akram was the captain at that time, but the man who was responsible for Miandad's ouster is the one who used to give the orders and that was Imran Khan."

