Jos Buttler says he is in awe of Rohit Sharma's effortless batting

England batsman Jos Buttler was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma, describing the India opener as an awesome player, who can "effortlessly" take down any opposition by scoring big hundreds.

Published: 15th April 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate his fifty. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler heaped praise on Indian limited-overs vice captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. In a Facebook interaction with RR teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the franchise's page, Buttler said that he was most impressed with Rohit among the current players.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player," said Buttler. "Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style."

Rohit Sharma is ranked only behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ODI rankings and is the only batsman in the world to have scored three double hundreds in the format. At the 2019 World Cup, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in World Cup matches and became the first-ever to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. He was the highest scorer with 648 runs.

Buttler played with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundred in the World Cup last year," he said.

"The effortless nature in which he can take players down; he is a really good player with the short ball as well.

"It's not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground.

"He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down."

Both Rohit and Buttler would have been pitted against each other this season playing for MI and RR respectively, but the 2020 season of the IPL, like every other sporting event, is now under a cloud of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

