STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Murali Vijay dubs CSK as special side in IPL

Murali Vijay, who has played for India in 61 Tests, was a part of all the three IPL-winning campaigns of CSK.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

CSK batsman Murali Vijay

CSK batsman Murali Vijay (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Veteran opening batsman Murali Vijay on Wednesday described his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as a special team in the T20 league with "legends of world cricket" forming a part of it.

"CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket," Vijay, who spent five seasons with the team from 2009-13 in his first stint before rejoining it in 2018, was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

"It was a great honor for us youngsters to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. You get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them," the right-hander said about his early days in the franchise.

The 36-year-old, who has played for India in 61 Tests, the last being in 2018, was a part of all the three IPL-winning campaigns of CSK.

"Twenty20 was a new format in 2008/09, and I guess my game was suited for white ball cricket when I started. I kind of enjoyed it when the opportunity came to me. I was ready up and going," he said.

"The team atmosphere was such that you want to contribute because everyone plays with such energy and intensity. The competition was very high."

The IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar resulting in various events being cancelled or postponed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL Murali Vijay CSK Chennai Super Kings
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp