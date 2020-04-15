STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Need to criminalise match-fixing in Pakistan, says PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani said that the PCB currently does not have the legal authority to check the bank accounts whenever a match-fixing incident is reported.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the country needs to bring in a legislation to criminalise match-fixing.

Mani also said that the PCB currently does not have the legal authority to check the bank accounts whenever a match-fixing incident is reported.

"We follow the guidelines which have been issued by the ICC. I think we need to make match-fixing a criminal offence. New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka have bought in the legislation. I have talked to the government to bring in this change," Mani said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"The problem is that the PCB does not have legal authority when it comes to the matter of match-fixing. We cannot follow money trails, if there is a law related to match-fixing, then agencies can come in and do the needful," he added.

Over the last few years, Pakistan has reported several match-fixing cases.

Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Amir were involved in the spot-fixing scandal in a Test match against England in 2010.

Then, the ICC had to ban the above-mentioned players for a period of 5-10 years in November 2011.

However, Mohammad Amir has made a comeback to the team.

Over the last few months, several former Pakistan cricketers like Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez have spoken out against second chances being given to players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ehsan Mani PCB  PCB chairman Pakistan
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp