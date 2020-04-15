STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL

Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians (MI), smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side to post 182/2 against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

India Legends Captain Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20. (Photo | PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League (IPL) century on this day in 2011.

Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians (MI), smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side to post 182/2 against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KTK won the toss and asked MI to bat first. The home side had a decent start as Davy Jacobs and Tendulkar built a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. In the ninth over, Jacobs departed after scoring 12 runs.

Ambati Rayudu joined Tendulkar in the middle and scripted a 116-run partnership for the second wicket. The former played a swashbuckling knock of 53 off 33 balls, including four sixes and three fours.

Chasing 183, Brendon McCullum and Mahela Jayawardene provided a solid start to Kochi as they put up an opening partnership of 128 runs.

McCullum scored 81 runs while Jayawardene amassed 56 runs and helped the side to reach the target with six balls remaining. The KTK won the match by eight wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Brad Hodge remained unbeaten on 26 and 11 runs, respectively.

Tendulkar scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 in his IPL career, including 13 fifties and a hundred. He was the highest scorer in the 2010 IPL edition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp