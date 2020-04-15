STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day, West Indies legend Vivian Richards hit 56-ball Test century

On this day in 1986, former West Indies legendary batsman Vivian Richards smashed a ton in 56-ball against England.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies batting legend Vivian Richards

West Indies batting legend Vivian Richards (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day in 1986, former West Indies legendary batsman Vivian Richards smashed a ton in 56-ball against England in a Test match.

After getting out on 26 runs in the first innings, Richards played a quickfire knock 110* off 58 balls and guided the side to reach 246/2 and declared the innings at Antigua Recreation Ground in St John's, Antigua.

This was the fastest longest format century at that time. Later on, New Zealand opener Brandon McCullum broke the record after hitting a ton in 54-ball against Australia in Christchurch.

The home side posted a giant target of 401 against England to win the game. The lethal pace attack of Windies led by Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Roger Harper.

Harper scalped three wickets while others bagged two wickets each. England was bundled out at 170 in 79.1 overs. The English team faced a 240-run loss in the final Test of the series. The Caribbean team clinched the series 5-0 under the leadership of Richards.

Sixty-eight-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players in cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s. Richards had scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vivian Richards Vivian Richards century Vivian Richards Test century West Indies cricket
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp