STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pace, swing made facing Imran & co. difficult in 1982/83: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said that facing  Richard Hadlee in the latter's home conditions was difficult for the same reason.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said that India's 1982/83 tour of Pakistan was one of the toughest ever for him simply because of the reverse swing that Imran Khan and Sarfaraz Nawaz managed to extract.

"In 1982-83 when India toured Pakistan and the way Imran Khan bowled and picked up 40 odd wickets in the series it was tough," said Gavaskar in a chat on Youtube with former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.

Pakistan won the six-match Test series 3-0 and captain Imran was the highest wicket-taker with 40 scalps. For India, Kapil Dev was the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets. He would lead India to victory at the 1983 World Cup later in the year but on this tour, Gavaskar was still captain of the team.

"Every spell Imran and Sarfaraz (Sarfaraz Nawaz) bowled was testing. In those days nobody had heard about or seen reverse swing. The new ball wasn't a problem but the way the ball swung post lunch was difficult to face," he said.

Gavaskar also said that facing former New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee in the latter's home conditions was difficult for the same reason.

"Facing Richard Hadlee's pace and swing in those conditions was very testing. The toughest test I would say was facing Hadlee in the three Tests in New Zealand in 1981," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp