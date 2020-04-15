STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting reveals fastest-spell faced by him in cricketing career

Ricky Ponting said that Shoaib Akhtar's 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After having talked about the best over he had faced earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed the fastest-spell of bowling he had to negotiate in his cricketing career.

Taking to Twitter Ponting said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's 1999 spell in Perth was the fastest bowling he had ever faced in his career. The Rawalpindi Express bowled at blistering pace touching 150 kmph throughout that spell.

"Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end," Ponting tweeted.

Earlier, Ponting had opened up about the best over he ever faced in international cricket.

He named former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the one who bowled the toughest over he had to face during the 2005 Ashes.

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Flintoff troubled Ponting in the entire over, and took his wicket with the final delivery.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game with 13,378 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ricky Ponting
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp