STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Absence of series against India results in PCB losing USD 90 million

India have played against Pakistan only in ICC tournaments in the last few years due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

India have played against Pakistan only in ICC tournaments in the last few years due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

India have played against Pakistan only in ICC tournaments in the last few years due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suffered a revenue loss to the tune of USD 90 million in its last media rights deal because of the freezed bilateral cricket ties with India since 2008.

India have played against Pakistan only in ICC tournaments in the last few years due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

A reliable source said PCB's last five-year deal, which expired this month, included two home series against India.

The broadcasters who signed the contract worth 149 million dollars had a condition that the series would be held against India.

"Unfortunately since Pakistan was unable to play the two home series against India as included in the agreement, Ten Sports and PTV the two broadcasters who had taken the rights deducted 90 million dollars of the total sum as per the agreement," the source said.

The PCB also faced financial disagreements with its last broadcaster over the unscheduled home series against West Indies etc.

The source said that the PCB has already started exploring the market to get good money for its international home media rights deal either short or long term.

"The problem is that right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic the situation in the market is bad. In fact the situation for cricket broadcast rights has been poor since last December," he said.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani earlier this week in a podcast had said that the Board was mentally prepared to get bids which would be lower in price than what the Board anticipated.

Mani had insisted that although the PCB had suffered losses because of absence of series against India but it can live without playing them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PCB Pakistan Cricket Board India vs Pakistan series India vs Pakistan
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp