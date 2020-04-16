STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni asked Mohammed Shami to play 2015 World Cup semi with a knee as big as thigh

Shami carrying an injury was the worst kept secret during India's World Cup campaign in Australia.

Published: 16th April 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shami in action against Australia during 2015 World Cup semifinal. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A serious knee injury had left Mohammed Shami virtually immobile prior to India's 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's assertion that he "can't be replaced" in a big game spurred the pacer to take the field with painkillers.

The knee injury with which he was forced to play that semi-final in Sydney could have been career-threatening as he had to undergo a surgery and after March 26, 2015, the next international game he played was a Test in July, 2016.

"Before the semi-final I had told my teammates that I couldn't take it any longer. On the day of the match, I had a lot of pain. I discussed it with the management but they said it will be alright," Shami told former India pacer Irfan Pathan during an instagram chat.

"Mahi bhai, the team management gave me so much confidence. They said it's the semifinal we cannot go for a new bowler," Shami recalled.

In fact, Shami carrying an injury was the worst kept secret during India's World Cup campaign in Australia.

He would land up at training sessions with a heavily bandaged knee and play matches after taking pain-killing injections and fluid removed from the knee.

"I had knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 WC because of Nitin Patel's confidence," Shami said.

"The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take 3 painkillers," Shami told Pathan.

"I bowled the first 5 overs and gave away about 13 runs with a wicket. I beat Finch and Warner's bats but couldn't get the edge. So I went off after telling Mahi bhai." It was Dhoni, who kept telling Shami that he could overcome the pain barrier.

"The condition was very bad even after I took an injection. I told Mahi bhai that I cannot bowl because I cannot run any longer. But he told me I trust you, any other part-timer will also go for runs."

The target he was given was not more than 60 runs in 10 overs and he finished wicket-less for 68 runs in his quota of overs.

The match is remembered for Steve Smith's fine hundred and how the famed Indian batting collapsed on the big day.

"He (Dhoni) just told me don't give away more than 60 runs. I hadn't played in a worse condition than that. Some said my career was over, some said I shouldn't have played. But touchwood I'm still here now in front of you all," Shami said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp