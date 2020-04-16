STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni, Woods or Federer's skill level doesn't change with break: CSK bowling coach L Balaji

L Balaji said that while it is on the national selectors to decide whether they wish to pick Dhoni for the World T20.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (L) and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (L) and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji. (File photo| AP and EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L. Balaji believes that all talks about M.S. Dhoni taking a sabbatical and all shouldnt count when it comes to deciding whether the former skipper should be a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

"We shouldn't be talking about Dhoni's six-month break. It is no big deal. If you see Tiger Woods or Roger Federer, they miss major tournaments and then come back. The break doesn't mean that they go off the boil. The skill level doesn't change. It is the same with Dhoni.

"When it comes to proven performers, you need not think about their skill level. He might not be the same as he was when he was 25 or 26, but he is much better-equipped with the mental side of the game. From what I saw during the CSK training, it never looked like Dhoni was away from the game for any length of time. He didn't look rusty even on the first day of training. That is his greatness," Balaji was quoted as saying by The Times of India during a chat on Wednesday.

The former India pacer further said that while it is on the national selectors to decide whether they wish to pick him for the World T20, he would always go with Dhoni because of his experience when it comes to big tournaments.

"It is entirely up to selectors but if you ask me, I would always go with MS for any big tournament. Beyond his finishing skills, there are a lot of things he brings to the table. It is about having multiple inputs in a team game. When it comes to winning big tournaments, we can't have makeshift players as it leads to uncertainty. It is about having the best players for every slot," he pointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni L Balaji Tiger Woods Roger Federer CSK  Chennai Super Kings
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp