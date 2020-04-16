STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glenn McGrath musings: Pat Cummins best pacer, bowlers better blokes than batsmen

Australia pacer Pat Cummins is currently no.1 in ICC Test rankings and occupies the fourth spot in the ODI list.

Published: 16th April 2020 02:49 PM

Australia pacer Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Australia's Pat Cummins is the most complete pacer among the current crop, says the legendary Glenn McGrath, who feels bowlers, in general, are "better blokes" and more hardworking than batsmen.

McGrath was answering 25 rapid-fire questions from 'ESPNCricinfo' on a range of subjects, including who he would like to see as himself in a biopic.

Asked to name the most complete bowler in world cricket now, McGrath replied: "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by."

Cummins is currently no.1 in ICC Test rankings and occupies the fourth spot in the ODI list.

One of the best fast bowlers through the '90s till late 2000s, McGrath also addressed the big debate of his era -- who was harder to bowl at, Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara? "Tough," he said when asked to pick between the two icons.

"I would go with Lara just (a bit) from my experience. The hat-trick wish-list would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid."

Asked if there was any delivery which was missing from his armoury, he cheekily replied: "the 100miles per hour delivery."

According to him, the bowlers work a lot harder than batsmen.

"Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything," he opined.

Asked if he would indulge in 'Mankading' a batsman in a World Cup final where he has to get the last wicket but with only two runs to defend, the legendary pacer said he would never do it.

He also feels that after watching Jim Carrey's performance in 'Dumb and Dumber', he would like the iconic funny-man to play his role if a biopic is ever made on him.

"Brad Pitt or Hugh Jackman," are his other choices.

Not known to be an extravagant dresser, McGrath said he nonetheless likes wearing outfits by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Away from cricket, the sporting legends that he has felt privileged to meet include Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt, tennis icon Roger Federer and five-time Olympic champion rower Steve Redgrave.

