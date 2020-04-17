STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: Lancashire Cricket terminates contracts of JB Watling, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner

Lancashire Cricket stated that its Director of Cricket Paul Allott had contacted players and the decision was mutually agreed.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LANCASHIRE: England cricket county club Lancashire on Friday confirmed that it has terminated the contracts of three overseas players - BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lancashire Cricket can confirm the contracts of the Club's overseas players BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner have been mutually terminated for the 2020 campaign," Lancashire cricket said in a statement.

"New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling was signed for the opening nine Specsavers County Championship games whilst Maxwell and Faulkner would have played for Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast competition, having both featured in last season's competition for the Red Rose," the statement added.

The club further stated that its Director of Cricket Paul Allott had contacted players and the decision was mutually agreed.

"However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the cancellation of all fixtures until May 28 - and the current uncertainty surrounding the season beyond that date - Lancashire's Director of Cricket Paul Allott has contacted all three players and representatives over the last two weeks and having explained the situation, it was mutually agreed that all three contracts for the 2020 season would be cancelled," the statement read.

Also, the club announced all the staff has agreed for a 20 percent salary reduction for the month of May.

"In addition, the Club has also agreed with all staff a 20% salary reduction in May. This has also been unanimously agreed to by the Lancashire players. The pay cut has been agreed by the playing squad following a number of conversations between Lancashire Cricket and several of its senior players," the statement read.

Commenting on the decisions taken, Allott said: "I would like to thank BJ, Glenn, James and their representatives for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision."

"We were all looking forward to welcoming BJ Watling to Emirates Old Trafford for the majority of our Specsavers County Championship campaign, whilst welcoming Glenn and James back to the Club for our Vitality Blast campaign. These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties both financially and operationally and it's clear the issues we face at the moment will have an impact on the way we prepare for the domestic season. The overseas player situation is a policy that has been discussed nationwide and we think it's prudent to mutually come to an agreement with the players we had originally signed," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lancashire Cricket JB Watling Glenn Maxwell James Faulkner COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp