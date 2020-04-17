STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CSK legend Michael Hussey's favourite IPL moments: 2018 qualifier vs SRH, Dhoni's 2010 masterclass

In 2010, Dhoni took CSK through in Dharamsala against Kings XI Punjab by hitting 16 runs off the first four balls of the last over.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

CSK legends MS Dhoni (L) and Michael Hussey

CSK legends MS Dhoni (L) and Michael Hussey (Photo | BCCI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batsman Michael Hussey remembers the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifier against Chennai Super Kings, a six-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the 2010 IPL and Lakshmipathy Balaji's hat-trick in the inaugural season of the tournament as his favourite IPL moments.

"We were in trouble at the Wankhede Stadium, Rashid Khan was bowling very well," he said, talking about the 2018 qualifier against SRH in a video tweeted by CSK. "Faf (du Plessis) opened the batting and hung in there. We weren't sure how we were going to win the match but he hit the winning runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and got us into that final and more importantly were went on to win that final."

Du Plessis smashed 67 off 42 balls as CSK kept losing wickets at the other end chasing a target of 140. It was the lower order comprising Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur that gave Du Plessis good company who saw CSK through.

In 2010, Dhoni took CSK through in Dharamsala against Kings XI Punjab by hitting 16 runs off the first four balls of the last over.

"In Dharamsala, coming into the game we were in fifth position, outside the top four. We had to win, the game was tight, it came right down the wire. MSD was out in the middle, Irfan Pathan was bowling for KXIP. We needed 12 to win off the last two balls and of course, captain cool hit two sixes in a row. Again were were good enough to go and win the final against Mumbai Indians," said Hussey.

Hussey then remembered Balaji's hat-trick, which was also the first ever by any bowler in the IPL, as he nominated the former fast bowler to talk about his favourite IPL moments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL CSK vs SRH CSK vs SRH IPL qualifier Chennai Super Kings CSK Michael Hussey MS Dhoni
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp