STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan: Legend who wreaked havoc with a smile

Muttiah Muralitharan was part of a wave of great spinners that came to dominate world cricket at the turn of the century.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan

Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan turned 48 on Friday. Considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Muralitharan's extraordinary career tally of 800 Test wickets stands alone in the list of all time highest wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

Muralitharan was part of a wave of great spinners that came to dominate world cricket at the turn of the century. When he made his debut in August 1992, star India all-rounder Kapil Dev was the all time highest wicket-taker in Tests and there was not a single spinner among the top 10 international wicket-takers at the time.

Muralitharan, along with Australia's Shane Warne and India's Anil Kumble, however changed that. He climbed to the top of the ICC bowler's rankings in 2004.

But the first half of Muralitharan's career in international cricket was also defined by him needing to prove the legality of his action time and again. Images went around of him bowling shirtless with sensers on his torso and cameras capturing him before biomechanical experts at the University of Western Australia so as to prove the legality of his action.

Another time, he bowled in front of television cameras with a steel brace on his bowling arm to prove the legality of his action. Many of his contemporaries -- team mates and opponents alike -- and commentators who worked on Sri Lanka's matches at the time have repeatedly condemned the umpires and concerned authorities at the time for putting him under the scanner.

Muralitharan played 133 Tests in which he picked up record 800 wickets. He also took 534 ODI wickets in 350 matches, making him the most successful bowler in the shorter format as well. He retired from Test cricket in 2010 and his last ODI was the 2011 World Cup final against India which Sri Lanka lost at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muttiah Muralitharan
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp