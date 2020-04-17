STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pujara's COVID lockdown: Running after a two-year-old, household chores and an eye on the big knock

Keeping fit at the gym at home and running after his two-year-old, the Test specialist is also getting mentally ready to play the big knocks. Excerpts from an exclusive chat ...

Published: 17th April 2020 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Locked down in Rajkot with father, wife and daughter, Cheteshwar Pujara is trying his hand at helping out with household work. Keeping fit at the gym at home and running after
his two-year-old, the Test specialist is also getting mentally ready to play the big knocks. Excerpts from a chat with The New Indian Express...

Are you as patient at home as you are at the crease?

Not really. I'm not good at doing household stuff. But I'm improving. Being professional players, we spend a lot of time away from home. Now I am in a situation where I get to spend a lot of time with family. That’s one positive. I can't cook, but I help my wife prepare dishes, clean and run after Aditi. I try and do things I didn’t in the past. During the lockdown period, it’s important to help family members. I share the work.

Doing anything that you normally don't?

After taking care of a young child and helping with things at home, there isn't much time for anything else (like reading or watching movies). Aditi is full of energy and wants to play all the time. Sometimes at night, we watch a bit of TV. I have to stay fit irrespective of what is happening. So I'm doing my routines everyday at the gym at home. Being engaged in these things leaves little time for hobbies.

How satisfying was winning the Ranji Trophy?

It was quite big, for me and for the Saurashtra team. After we lost the final last year, we had a chat right after that. I spoke. Jaydev Unadkat spoke. We told the boys we were capable. It didn't happen although we came very close. We told the boys we will do it next year. The secret was, they were confident. The process started before the season. We have a good bunch of players. They just needed a bit of guidance in terms of how to put in the hard work in the right way. We made them understand it's a team and practiced with respect to areas that we needed to work on. Unadkat's performance was massive and he deserves all the accolades. We're good friends and were in touch throughout the season. It was a collective effort.

You haven't scored a Test century since the 2018-19 tour of Australia. Do these things bother you?

We haven't played many Tests after that (nine). I scored five fifties in those. Even though I set high standards for myself, the seventies and eighties also help the team. If you score a fifty every second innings, it's not that bad. I take it in a positive way. I batted well, be it in Ranji Trophy or Test matches. I'm confident that when things settle down and we start playing, things will fall in place and the big knocks will come.

Assessing a season a few years back, you had regretted saying 'too many fifties'. Do you consider fifties a job well done?

I do. It's true that a century puts the opposition under greater pressure and as a batsman, I try to convert starts. But a fifty can also be a useful contribution to the team. I'd like to do better after getting a fifty, but it doesn't mean that it's not a job well done.

You don't have a Test century in New Zealand. Is it a challenge you haven't been able to handle?

I wouldn't say I've been a total failure there. I played just four Tests and there was a gap of six years between the two series. The problem with a two-Test series is when you settle down, get into rhythm and realise what's right and wrong, the series is over. This time I thought I was doing well and got out after getting a fifty, which was due to a mistake I made I must agree. Yes, we didn't win the series, but personally I won't call it a total failure. There were things to learn and reasons to be positive.

There were talks of strike rate and rotation of strike in the past. Have things settled down?

Things have changed and I am more settled down now. The team management has understood what my role is, what is expected of my batting and what works for me. Everyone has realised how I can contribute. One has to play according to his strengths. That's what I try to do instead of getting worried about what is being said.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara National lockdown Test cricket Ranji Trophy
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp