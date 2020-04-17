STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RCB would be happy if IPL happens abroad: Coach Simon Katich

RCB head coach Simon Katich said that he is confident that Indian Premier League would definitely go ahead this year.

Published: 17th April 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

RCB head coach Simon Katich

RCB head coach Simon Katich (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: As Indian Premier League's (IPL) latest edition has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has said that his side would be happy if the tournament takes place abroad.

Katich said that RCB has a lot of South Africans and Australians in their squad and if the tournament happens abroad, it would bode well for the team.

"Whether it would be in Australia or elsewhere, that's an interesting topic of conversation. There would be a few teams, us in particular at RCB. We'd be very happy for it to be played abroad, because a number of our overseas players are Australian and South African, who really would enjoy these conditions in Australia," ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to SEN Radio.

"It would be interesting to see if that would eventuate but obviously it's one of many scenarios that's being discussed," he said.

Katich, a former Australian player, also said that he is confident that IPL would definitely go ahead this year.

"There is a huge economic side to this in terms of what the IPL generates, not only for the Indian economy but also for the franchises as well and for the BCCI. I guess the thing that has to be weighed up is ... there's probably a little bit of a difference in terms of the IPL," Katich said.

"Because of the amount of eyeballs that are on the IPL in India when it's on in April and May, it is a scenario where it is potentially still very commercially viable being played with empty stadiums, so that's something no doubt they'll be weighing up," he added.

The IPL was due to start on March 29. It was first postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, following which the IPL was indefinitely suspended.

