STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stuck in Dhanbad, cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem desperate to reach Kolkata for wife's treatment

The 30-year-old took permission from the Dhanbad district administration and left for Kolkata a couple of days ago but was stopped at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border

Published: 17th April 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shahbaz Nadeem

Shahbaz Nadeem (File | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of people are stuck at different places across the country due to the countrywide lockdown implemented by the government last month to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is India international Shahbaz Nadeem who is stuck at his in-laws’ place in Jharia, Dhanbad.

While the left-arm spinner did his bit in this difficult time by distributing essential commodities to around 350 families in the nearby slums, he is desperately seeking help at the moment so that he can leave for Kolkata to ensure his wife Saman Akhtar, 29, can undergo a few medical tests.

“She has fatty liver and is undergoing treatment for it for the past four-five months. She is taking medications as prescribed by the doctors but right now she is feeling weakness and nausea,” Nadeem told The New Indian Express.

The 30-year-old took permission from the Dhanbad district administration and left for Kolkata a couple of days ago but was stopped at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border near Barakar. “He was not allowed to enter West Bengal. Cops heard Nadeem patiently but told him that they cannot let them go. He apprised them of the medical condition of his wife but they did not relent as they believed it was not an emergency case,” said SA Rahman, former secretary of the Dhanbad Cricket Association and Nadeem’s childhood coach.

Nadeem made his long-awaited international debut last year when he played for India against South Africa in the last match of the three-Test series at his home ground in Ranchi.

“She needs to undergo a few tests including MRI. I have enquired here in Dhanbad but hospitals do not have facility for all these tests. I have spoken to a few of my acquaintances and sought their help. I will also try to speak to the West Bengal government seeking its help,” Nadeem added.

Speaking on the situation due to the pandemic, the prolific domestic cricketer said, “We need to help those who are in dire straits due to the countrywide lockdown. We supplied essentials to needy families with permission from Dhanbad district administration. We are still in touch with these people and will continue doing things which can help them.”

Apart from extending help to the poor, the Indian cricketer is doing basic fitness training in Jharia. Had the situation been normal, he would have been representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at this time of the year.

However, his wife’s health is the priority for Nadeem at the moment. “I sincerely believe I will get the permission soon. She is doing fine and will be alright on getting the needed medical attention,” Nadeem signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahbaz Nadeem Dhanbad Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp