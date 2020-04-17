Stuck in Dhanbad, cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem desperate to reach Kolkata for wife's treatment

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of people are stuck at different places across the country due to the countrywide lockdown implemented by the government last month to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is India international Shahbaz Nadeem who is stuck at his in-laws’ place in Jharia, Dhanbad.

While the left-arm spinner did his bit in this difficult time by distributing essential commodities to around 350 families in the nearby slums, he is desperately seeking help at the moment so that he can leave for Kolkata to ensure his wife Saman Akhtar, 29, can undergo a few medical tests.

“She has fatty liver and is undergoing treatment for it for the past four-five months. She is taking medications as prescribed by the doctors but right now she is feeling weakness and nausea,” Nadeem told The New Indian Express.

The 30-year-old took permission from the Dhanbad district administration and left for Kolkata a couple of days ago but was stopped at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border near Barakar. “He was not allowed to enter West Bengal. Cops heard Nadeem patiently but told him that they cannot let them go. He apprised them of the medical condition of his wife but they did not relent as they believed it was not an emergency case,” said SA Rahman, former secretary of the Dhanbad Cricket Association and Nadeem’s childhood coach.

Nadeem made his long-awaited international debut last year when he played for India against South Africa in the last match of the three-Test series at his home ground in Ranchi.

“She needs to undergo a few tests including MRI. I have enquired here in Dhanbad but hospitals do not have facility for all these tests. I have spoken to a few of my acquaintances and sought their help. I will also try to speak to the West Bengal government seeking its help,” Nadeem added.

Speaking on the situation due to the pandemic, the prolific domestic cricketer said, “We need to help those who are in dire straits due to the countrywide lockdown. We supplied essentials to needy families with permission from Dhanbad district administration. We are still in touch with these people and will continue doing things which can help them.”

Apart from extending help to the poor, the Indian cricketer is doing basic fitness training in Jharia. Had the situation been normal, he would have been representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at this time of the year.

However, his wife’s health is the priority for Nadeem at the moment. “I sincerely believe I will get the permission soon. She is doing fine and will be alright on getting the needed medical attention,” Nadeem signed off.