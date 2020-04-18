STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bowling to big players like MS Dhoni gives you important insight: Corey Anderson

Anderson was to be part of the postponed 2020 IPL as part of the broadcasting team after going unsold in the auctions.

Published: 18th April 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

CSK batsman M S Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

CSK batsman M S Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson said that bowling to big players like M.S. Dhoni gives important insight into how to bowl to others. Anderson said that Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the game and whenever he was bowling to him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he would have senior players in his ears all the time.

"He is one of the greats of the game, one of the best finishers in the world. Very difficult to bowl to him. I had Virat Kohli at long on, AB de Villiers at long off. They were continuously running in to say what do we do, what was I thinking, what should I do," Anderson said in a live chat on Sportstar's Instagram handle.

"Even their thoughts were like 'if you bowl here, he will hit you for a six' and 'if you bowl there, he will hit you for a six'. You can subdue the moment. You know that you aren't the first one, he has done it to every bowler in the world at some point of time," he added.

Anderson was to be part of the postponed 2020 IPL as part of the broadcasting team after going unsold in the auctions.

"Once you bowl to those guys, it gives you a massive insight to bowl to other guys. You gain confidence once you bowl to these bigger guys like Dhoni. At times, it is demoralising but it can make you a better cricketer," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corey Anderson MS Dhoni IPL
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp