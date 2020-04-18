STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket fraternity wishes KL Rahul as he turns 28 today

As India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul rings his 28 birthday on Saturday, teammates showered heartfelt wishes to the cricketer.

Published: 18th April 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

The first in queue was India all-rounder and very dear friend Hardik Pandya. Taking to Instagram Pandya wrote, "Happy birthday brotherman Always got your back."

India batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara also send their wishes to Rahul on his day.

"Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one," Dhawan tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Pujara wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @klrahul11, have a wonderful year ahead bro Hugging face."

Pacer Ishant Sharma wished in a quirky manner and advised him to party indoor amid coronavirus.

"A very Happy Quarantine Birthday son!! Squinting face with tongue Have a good day and party indoors. Birthday cake Wishing you all the happiness in the world! @klrahul11 #Quarantine #birthday," Ishant Sharma tweeted.

The cricket governing body -- International Cricket Council-- and the Board of Control for Cricket in India also extended their wishes to the swashbuckling batsman.

As all the sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket.

He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

