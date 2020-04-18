STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sohail Tanvir urges fellow Pakistan cricketers to use social media responsibly

Sohail Tanvir said remarks made on social media at times can prove to be embarrassing for the players and also for Pakistan cricket.

Published: 18th April 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir

Pakistan's T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's T20 specialist Sohail Tanvir is upset with the irresponsible use of social media by some of his fellow players.

"I think that our former and current players need to be very thoughtful and sensible while using the social media because we could all end up only giving off a negative impression of Pakistan cricket," Tanvir said in an interview on Friday.

"I think former and current players need to be more responsible on social media."

He said remarks made on social media at times can prove to be embarrassing for the players and also for Pakistan cricket.

A Twitter spat between former Pakistan players Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal with both running each other down and acerbic comments by former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf about the national team head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, have been some of the happenings on social media which has led to controversy.

Even former officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board are not immune from this trend with at least one former head claiming some players under-performed in the 2003 World Cup and he asked the chief selector to drop stalwarts like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar.

One former Chairman felt that Pakistan board had never taken the issue of match and spot-fixing seriously enough.

Tanvir, a left arm pacer who has appeared in two Tests, 62 ODIs and 57 T20 Internationals, said the onus was on the players themselves on how they wanted to use the social media.

He said it was unfortunate that some cricketers are using the social media platforms to have a go at each other disregarding the fact that the players are all part of one family.

"A thoughtless comment or remark can cause embarrassment for the user and otherwise when they meet each other the next time. I would suggest that they don't say things on social media which they wouldn't say face to face or which they wouldn't like others to say about them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sohail Tanvir Pakistan Pakistan cricket Pakistan cricketers
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp