WATCH | Australia batsman David Warner, daughter dance to Katrina Kaif’s 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video where he can be seen moving his body with her daughter on 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

Published: 18th April 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia opener David Warner on Saturday shared a TikTok video with his daughter dancing on a Bollywood track.

Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video where he can be seen moving his body with her daughter on 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. He captioned the post, "somebody help us please!!"

As all the sporting action has been suspended due to the COVID-19, cricketers are enjoying their time with family and trying out various things to keep themselves active and happy.

Last week, Warner had shaved his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus. The left-handed batsman Warner has been in good form ever since coming back to the team after facing a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

He also scored the second-highest score for an Australian batsman in the longest format of the game last year.

Warner, who was the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals.

Before the start of IPL 2020, SRH had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year. The latest edition of the tournament was slated to start from March 29 this year, but it has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

