Adil Rashid expresses desire to play 2023 World Cup for England

Published: 19th April 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

England spinner Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England's spinner Adil Rashid has expressed his desire to play the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Rashid would turn 35. The spinner has been hampered with regular shoulder problems, but Rashid remains determined to play the tournament for his side.

"I have a vision in terms of maybe achieving that, the 2023 World Cup would be lovely. Another World Cup would be nice. That's a long way away and a lot can happen in three years in terms of performance, injuries, people coming in and out, but that's something that I would love to do again. Ultimately I want to play as long as I can," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

On the other hand, Rashid has signed only a white-ball contract with his county Yorkshire and this means that he cannot be considered for England's Test squad.

2023 World Cup will be played in India, so having spinners in the line-up will a crucial factor for each participant.

During the 2019 World Cup campaign, Rashid managed to pick up 11 wickets at an average of 47.81.

Skipper Eoin Morgan consistently backed Rashid and as a result, England ended up winning the 50-over title for the first time.

Rashid was last seen in action during England's three-match T20I series against South Africa.

He has often been the go-to bowler for skipper Eoin Morgan in white-ball cricket and this quality he had demonstrated again as he won the man-of-the-match award for his spell of 3-52 against South Africa in Johannesburg in February.

