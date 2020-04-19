STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin Pietersen pulls MS Dhoni's legs, CSK give a cheeky reply

Pietersen posted a photo of himself talking to Dhoni and pointing to a certain part of the field while batting for England in a match against India.

By IANS

LONDON: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen decided to pull former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni's leg on Saturday after which the latter's Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings decided to get into the banter with a cheeky reply.

Pietersen posted a photo of himself talking to Dhoni and pointing to a certain part of the field while batting for England in a match against India.

"Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!" said Pietersen.

CSK in reply tweeted an image of Dhoni successfully stumping Pietersen in another India vs England match. "But sometimes you don't need fielders!" said CSK.

Pietersen is among the most successful non-Indian batsmen in ODI cricket in India. He has scored 967 in 28 matches and is second only to Ricky Ponting (1091 runs in 25 matches) in terms of highest career runs in India in the 50-over format.

Pietersen would have been in India currently as part of the commentary team for IPL 2020 had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the postponement of the tournament, as has been the case with almost all sports events around the world including the Tokyo Olympics.

The IPL was initially moved from March 29 to April 15. After the lockdown in India was extended to May 3, the IPL got postponed without any fresh date being announced.

