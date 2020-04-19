STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne's growth into number three Test batsman was phenomenal: Andrew McDonald

The Australian cricketer witnessed an outstanding year in 2019 after rising to the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Published: 19th April 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald heaped praises on middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne and said his growth "into that Test number three position was phenomenal".

The Australian cricketer witnessed an outstanding year in 2019 after rising to the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Labuschagne achieved the feat after scoring 896 runs during the home Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand. The cricketer burst on to the scene after coming in as a concussion substitute in place of Steve Smith during the last year's second Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

"The real surprise for me, and it's been pretty well documented, was Marnus. His growth into that Test No. 3 position was phenomenal and great to witness. I've done a fair bit of coaching against him at the state level and had never seen the level he has been able to play at and long may it be the case," ESPNcricinfo quoted Donald as saying.

The 25-year-old was named as the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. He also named among the Five Cricketers of the Year by Wisden recently.

Donald believes that Labuschange will feature in the Aussies World Cup squad for 2023 as he has the ability to play in all conditions and each bowling attack.

"He was good in the 50-over game batting in the middle order, him and Steve Smith, he's a very good player of spin. So going forward to a World Cup in 2023 think he'll be a part of that one-day team with a view to being on the big stage in 2023 assuming all goes well," McDonald said.

"His ability to play spin, fast bowling, rotate [strike], he's a good fielder, so there's a handy package there. A good find for the selectors who persisted with him - no one saw that, so full credit to those who picked him," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andrew McDonald Marnus Labuschagne
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp