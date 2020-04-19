STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Moeen Ali will make a comeback to Test cricket: England spinner Adil Rashid

England was last slated to play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 19th April 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Moeen Ali

England cricketer Moeen Ali (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England's spinner Adil Rashid has backed team-mate, Moeen Ali, to make a successful comeback into Test cricket once the situation regarding coronavirus improves.

It has been nine months that Ali has not featured in England's Test lineup. England was last slated to play against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in England's squad, neither Ali or Rashid were named.

"He's (Moeen Ali) a world-class player, he's proven that over the past four-five years, being a match-winner for England. This is a decision that he wanted to make, that he thought was best for himself, to relax and have some time off and that's something that we have to respect," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

"But if there was going to be any cricket played this summer, I'm sure that he would have been a name mentioned as a candidate. That's something that he'll come back into, Test cricket," he added.

On the other hand, Rashid has signed only a white-ball contract with his county Yorkshire and this means that he cannot be considered for England's Test squad.

"If my mind is set on doing something I will be 100 per cent focused on that. I made the decision of playing white-ball cricket for the past year or so and this decision will stand until September. From there I'll reassess. These situations we can't control," Rashid said.

"Once September comes, if I have the motivation, my shoulder is 100 per cent and I feel I can get back into red-ball, that is something I would consider. At this moment, it's about playing whatever comes around, playing white-ball cricket and looking to perform," he added.

Rashid last played a Test match for England in the series against West Indies. He has said that whether he makes a comeback into the Test line-up will be dependent on his talks with skipper Joe Root.

He was last seen in action during England's three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adil Rashid Moeen Ali England cricket England Test Team
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp