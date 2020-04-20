STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus outbreak: ICC to host CEC meeting to discuss rescheduling of postponed series

The purpose of the meeting is to share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will host a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on April 23.

The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three Associate Representatives, will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, ICC said.

The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of member priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory.

The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the Future Tour Programme (FTP) through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) and Cricket World Cup Super League. They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

"This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he added.

"Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible," Sawhney further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC CEC COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp