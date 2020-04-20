STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disciplinary panel sets Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal's hearing for April 27

Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter.

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Umar Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27. The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved.

Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC."

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty of an offence under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Umar Akmal Pakistan cricket
