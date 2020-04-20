STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand state cricket body staff stuck at stadium

The Jharkhand government had imposed the lockdown in the state on March 22, three days before it was announced nationwide.

Published: 20th April 2020 07:54 AM

Image of a stadium used for representational purpose only (File Photo | AFP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 20 officials and employees are stranded at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association’s (JSCA) stadium complex in Ranchi due to the lockdown imposed across the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Jharkhand government had imposed the lockdown in the state on March 22, three days before it was announced nationwide.

“Business was usual at the JSCA before the state government announced the lockdown. I was supervising construction of a swimming pool and a gym when the nationwide lockdown was announced a few days later. My family stays in Patna. I was left with no option than staying here at the residential wing of the complex,” said Jai Kumar Sinha, the JSCA’s media coordinator and chairman of cricket committee. Those stuck at the facility include a lawn tennis coach, accountant and other employees.

A portion of the stadium complex is now being used by the state government for accommodating doctors and other healthcare workers in the wake of the pandemic. “The Paras HEC Ho­s­pital, which is around 3km from the complex, has been turned into an isolation centre for treating COVID-19 patients. The state government needed rooms for accommodating doctors, nurses and other medical staff working at the hospital and we were more than happy to do our bit,” said Sanjay Sahay, JSCA secretary. “Twenty-three rooms in the North Pavilion and more than 20 rooms in the academy wing have been marked for the healthcare workers,” Sahay added.

The official informed that clubs affiliated to the state unit have been providing food to the medical staff housed at the facility. The JSCA has also contri­b­u­ted `51 lakh to the Jh­ark­h­a­nd chief minister’s relief fund apart from donating `50 lakh to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Speaking about the staff stu­ck at the stadium, Sahay said, “They all are housed at the residential wing. Arrangements have been made for them so that they can stay there till the time this lockdown is lifted.”
Sinha informed that they are being looked after well and facing no difficulty. “Given the sit­uation, no one is allowed to le­a­v­e the facility. Similarly, no ou­tsider is allowed in. All precautionary measures are being taken by us to ensure we all st­ay healthy and fit,” he added.

