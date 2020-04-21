STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Have seen AB de Villiers score all around the park, all over IPL: Danny Morrison

The South Africa superstar was declared the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) among batsmen in the history of the IPL by the jury of Star Sports on its flagship show Cricket Connected last week.

Published: 21st April 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In his autobiography published in 2016, Royal Challengers Bangalores batting star AB de Villiers stated, "It wasn't going to be enough for me to be just another run-of-the-mill international batsman with an average in the mid-30s". ABD promised himself to become the best batsman in the world and he stayed true to it.

The South Africa superstar was declared the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) among batsmen in the history of the IPL by the jury of Star Sports on its flagship show Cricket Connected last week.

De Villiers, who was picked ahead of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and David Warner, also surpassed the likes of Virender Sehwag, M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kieron Pollard and Shane Watson in the pecking order.

One of the most feared batsmen in the world and admired by fans worldwide, De Villiers, who has scored 4395 runs in the league at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 151.23, has been an enigma with the willow in his hand.

Even at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mr. 360 or Superman as he's termed along with the several other sobriquets for his super-human batting traits, the venue would erupt with a huge roar as they awaited a blistering performance from RCB's most flamboyant player. ABD's ability to send the ball across all parts of the ground as he danced at the crease, coupled with his enviable skill of decimating any bowling attack, gave him that edge over the rest in the list of nominees.

AB de Villiers broke all norms while batting and was a power-packed finisher for RCB. His records in the IPL include five 100+ partnerships and two 200+ partnerships with captain Virat Kohli along with three centuries to his own name. His ability to switch from classical batting to breath-taking innovative strokes along with his consistent performance makes him the clear winner.

Speaking about ABD's brilliance, former New Zealand pacer and Star Sports expert Danny Morrison said: "Mr. 360. If I look at that list, I'm going to go with AB de Villiers. Mr. 360, because I have seen him score all around the park, all over the IPL."

AB de Villiers' international retirement came like a bolt from the blue in 2018, but he wants to put that behind and launch a serious comeback to the game. Expressing his desire to play again, AB De Villiers said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected: "Who knows what's it's going to be like in 6 months. You've got to stick through this time. I really want to play in maybe 12 months' time, or a year or two. I don't know what's going to be happening with the schedule."

Along with Danny Morrison, former teammate Graeme Smith, experts Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Darren Ganga and Mike Hesson voted for the extravagant ABD as their first choice for GOAT batsman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AB de Villiers Danny Morrison
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp